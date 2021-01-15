Peter Andre's daughter Amelia has the best reaction to incredible birthday surprise The TV star pulled out all the stops

Peter Andre and his wife Emily have shared the amazing moment their little girl, Amelia, was left speechless after seeing all her presents on her seventh birthday last week.

In a rare home video, shared on social media on Thursday, the doting dad wrote: "You won't believe what Millie got for her birthday..."

Her mother was seen covering Amelia's eyes before unveiling the incredible set-up at home, featuring a huge balloon wall with love hearts and a big number seven. There was also an impressive pile of wrapped up presents and a brand new bike!

"Is that for me?" asked the birthday girl in shock. "Oh no, that's not for you. That's for someone else," joked Emily. "Of course it is for you."

On the actual day of her milestone, Peter had paid a heartfelt tribute. "Happy 7th birthday to my beautiful, kind and incredibly clever daughter Amelia," he said. "Love you to the moon and back… and back. It's going be a quiet one but still as special as ever even if it's distanced. PS thank you to @tofclass_ for delivering our balloons at such short notice. Amazing."

Peter and Emily pulled out all the stops with this impressive set-up

Meanwhile, his wife gushed: "My little girl is 7 today! Not so little anymore! Happy birthday Millie Moo."

Despite the UK's third lockdown, Emily and Peter made sure they celebrated Amelia's big day in style. The couple, who are also parents to their four-year-old son Theo, have opted to keep their children's identity out of the public eye, but regularly share sweet updates about their family lives with fans.

