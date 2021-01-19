Lucy Alexander's Homes Under the Hammer co-star forced to clarify marriage confusion The TV host presented the BBC show with Martin Roberts

Lucy Alexander and Martin Roberts were the well-known hosts of Homes Under The Hammer, subsequently becoming an on-screen power duo following the launch of the popular BBC series in 2003.

However, earlier this week, 56-year-old Martin was forced to touch upon their working relationship after several fans mistakenly thought they were married.

The TV presenter, who has previously appeared on I'm A Celebrity, is happily married to wife Kirsty, while Lucy, 50, is a doting wife to former footballer Stewart Castledine.

During an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter, Martin was asked: "Anybody ever thought you and @LucyAlexanderTV we married?", to which, he joked: "Yeah, all the time! Which really annoys her husband! But I do call her my screen wife."

In 2016, Lucy upset viewers after she announced her decision to leave the BBC daytime show. With several fans wanting to see her return, Martin also remains hopeful.

The pair launched the BBC series in 2003

One follower remarked: "How come Lucy isn't presenting anymore, just ain't the same without you two #askmartinmonday #bringbacklucy #homesunderthehammer." [sic] Upon seeing the message, Martin replied: "Lucy left to pursue other opportunities but like you I miss her. And who knows what will happen in the future?"

The mum-of-two has since gone on to present videos for Carpet Right, and also fronts new Channel 4 show, Bang on Budget. She can also be found keeping her fans up to date on social media on her life in Surrey with her husband and two children.

Lucy left the show after 13 years

Prior to her time on Homes Under the Hammer, Lucy worked on the Nickelodeon channel and she recently posted a throwback to her time on the kids' TV network on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "Ok so I'm bored. Do you remember the ORIGINAL @nickelodeonuk gang of presenters when Nick came to the UK?

"We used to present shows live from the Trocadero in Piccadilly - kids TV was a riot and I had more fun than ever hosting shows and travelling around. What a great gang and good times mid 90s."

