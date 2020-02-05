Homes Under The Hammer star Lucy Alexander has sadly announced the death of her mother. The 49-year-old took to Twitter to confirm the heartbreaking news that her mum Kay had lost her battle with cancer. She wrote: "My mum sadly passed away last night. She battled cancer to the end. I've lost my mate – She was my everything. RIP Mum. I'm waiting for your signs." The star was quickly inundated with messages of condolence. Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins tweeted: "So very sorry to hear that Lucy – sending love." Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: "Right here for you darling. Beautiful Kay. She is peaceful now. Sending you so much love… and to Fred and Sal. Love you xxxx."

It's a difficult time of the year for Lucy. The 8th February will mark the tenth anniversary of her daughter Kitty’s paralysis. Last Year, Lucy chose to mark the day on Twitter, writing: "This date will be forever etched on my mind. My daughter 9 years ago became instantly paralysed at school from a virus that attacked her spinal cord. What a journey it's been. As her mum I'm just so proud of the amazing woman she has become. Kitty [love] you so much."

The mum-of-two previously opened up to HELLO! about the rare neurological disease that her daughter suffered. Kitty fell victim to little-known disorder Transverse Myelitis, which caused the formerly sporty schoolgirl's immune system to attack her spinal cord. The star recalled how she'd taken Kitty to school as normal that fateful morning in February 2010, only to receive a call an hour later to say something was terribly wrong.

"When I arrived, Kitty's face was grey and she was sobbing in pain," she said. "'Mummy, I'm scared,' she said. She told me that it felt as if someone had dropped a big metal anchor on her back." She added: "At one point we didn't know if she would even survive, but fortunately she was in the right place - under the care of the NHS."