Homes Under the Hammer's Lucy Alexander jokes about Bridgerton resemblance The BBC presenter is obviously a fan of the Netflix show

Lucy Alexander is best known for her presenting duties on shows like BBC's Homes Under the Hammer, but it seems when she's not busy working within the property market, she's been watching the Netflix show everyone is talking about: Bridgerton.

Taking to Instagram stories earlier this week, the TV star addressed her followers after a brisk dog walk near her home, where she found herself with a hair mishap.

She began: "Out for a nice morning walk by the palace this morning with Teddy. Happy Sunday everybody, it could be Monday, Wednesday, Friday, any day."

She added: "There you go, hat hair. I actually look like somebody from Bridgerton right now! It's always interesting when you take your hat off. My hair has got so thick and gone a bit wild over lockdown, I really do look like a Bridgerton character!"

Lucy presented the BBC show from 2003 until 2016 when she waved goodbye to the BBC show. More recently, Lucy can be found keeping her fans up to date on social media on her life in Surrey with her husband and two children.

Lucy often shares updates with her followers on social media

Prior to her time on Homes Under the Hammer, Lucy worked on the Nickelodeon channel and she recently posted a throwback to her time on the kids TV network on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "Ok so I'm bored. Do you remember the ORIGINAL @nickelodeonuk gang of presenters when Nick came to the UK?

"We used to present shows live from the Trocadero in Piccadilly - kids TV was a riot and I had more fun than ever hosting shows and travelling around. What a great gang and good times mid 90s."

Plenty of fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one person writing: "I've only just remembered this is where you are familiar from. The 90s ruled!" A second person said: "Oh this takes me back to the 90s watching with my son who is now 30." Fellow TV favourite Ruth Langsford also commented: "Look at your big smile... still got that today!"

