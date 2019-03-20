Lucy Alexander looks identical to this EastEnders star in college throwback photo Time flies!

Former Homes Under the Hammer presenter Lucy Alexander trained at drama college with many famous faces, including Louis Spence. And during her time there, the mum-of-two made many lifelong friends, including EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite. The pair met at the London Studio Centre as teenagers, and often went on holiday together. Recently, they revealed they used to look very similar while appearing on Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast, and they weren't joking! On Tuesday, Lucy went on a trip down memory lane and shared a photo of the pair from their college days, and reminisced about that time in their lives.

Lucy Alexander and Tamzin Outhwaite at drama college

In the photo, the pair sported matching blonde haircuts and arched eyebrows, and were clutching onto a bottle of champagne. "This is a photo I’ve stolen from @glamzin insta that she posted!!! our carefree college dance & drama days @ldnstudiocentre we were drinking ‘Moët’ for God’s sake?!!! I remember this party like it was yesterday! #funtimes #oldfriends," Lucy wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to comment on the friends' likeness, with one writing: "Twinning!" while another said: "You haven’t changed a bit!" A third added: "Wow you both look lovely then as now." While Lucy went on to pursue a successful TV career focusing on property, Tamsin found fame as Mel Owen in EastEnders.

The pair have remained great friends

Lucy's fans might well be seeing her on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing later in the year – that's if she has anything to do with it! Last year, the TV star revealed to the Express that she would "love to" take part in the BBC One dance show. "That would be the icing on the cake," she said. Lucy added: "I've got a little bit of dancing in the locker. I can dance, I used to be in the dance group. Not a lot of people know that." More recently, Lucy went to watch Anton du Beke in his new musical, Anton and Erin: Dance Those Magical Musicals.

Lucy was joined by her good friend and Anton's former Strictly partner, Ruth Langsford, and the pair went off to meet Anton after the show. After the star shared a photo of herself and Anton embracing, fans encouraged her to sign up for the next series. One wrote: "You'd be great on Strictly," while another said: "What a fabulous partnership you two would make on Strictly."

