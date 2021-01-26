Rumer Willis' fans defend star after Sharon Stone comments on intimate bedroom picture

Rumer Willis is incredibly proud of her toned body and has been showing it off to fans lately. On Monday, she continued to do so by posting new photos of her in her lingerie and while most fans praised her figure, it seems Sharon Stone had some reservations about them.

"2021 hot girl [expletive]= loving yourself," Demi's daughter captured the two snaps, which showed her wearing yellow underwear and a more revealing black set.

Hollywood actress Sharon, 62, who starred in the film Bobby alongside Demi Moore in 2006, was quick to question the pictures, simply asking the 32-year-old "why".

Rumer has yet to react to the comment, but her fans rushed to defend her, with one writing: "Why does she love herself? Because everyone should!" A second added: "Because she loves herself and she's beautiful."

A third remarked: "Coming from you? Please, look up some of your old pics. She looks beautiful, stop hating. Women need to treat each other better."

Rumer, 32, has said she is learning to accept her body after years of struggles

Sharon's comment didn't put a damper on the post, as many congratulated Rumer on her body, and wondered what exercise she had been doing. Some even commented on how good her hair is looking.

The eldest daughter of Demi and Bruce Willis confessed she takes part in the Rise Movement, which according to their website, is " a movement all about rising up into your fullest expression," and she has started using a Peloton bike.

As for her curly hair, in a new interview with Cuup, the actress and singer revealed that as a young girl she always struggled with her curly hair and body image, but during quarantine, she has worked to embrace her body's fluctuations.