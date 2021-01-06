Sharon Stone caused a stir on Instagram this week, as she questioned whether she could be related to Beyonce's mum, Tina Lawson. The Basic Instinct actress sparked confusion amongst fans after commenting on a post on Viola Davis's Instagram page in celebration of Tina's birthday this week.

Viola had shared a snapshot of her friend, and wrote: "Happy birthday to @MsTinaLawson!! You continue to inspire and amaze me." Among those to respond to the post was Sharon, who wrote: "R we related? That's my mom's maiden name." She then clarified: "Lawson."

However, fans were quick to highlight a flaw in her reasoning. "That's her husband’s name. So maybe you're related to her by marriage?" A second added: "Tina married Richard Lawson. Her maiden name is Beyoncé." And a third told Sharon: "Lawson is my mom's maiden name too! She was from Bastrop, Louisiana."

Tina has spoken in the past about her decision to give her maiden name to her eldest daughter, and has previously admitted she didn’t like her moniker growing up.

Sharon Stone questioned whether she could be related to Tina on Instagram

"A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name," Tina previously revealed in a podcast with Heather Thomson. "It's my maiden name.

"My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Beyonce paid a loving birthday tribute to her mum

Viola wasn't the only star to celebrate Tina's birthday on Instagram. Beyoncé shared a loving tribute in honour of her mum's big day, posting a throwback snapshot of Tina, along with the caption: "Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!"

