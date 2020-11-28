Sharon Stone looks incredible modeling lingerie in age-defying snapshot The actress turned 62 in September

Sharon Stone oozed confidence in her latest snapshot which got sent her fans wild.

The Basic Instinct star proved her modeling days are far from over when she shared a photo of herself clad in a black bodysuit and heels.

Sharon proudly posted the image and captioned it: "My friend and brilliant stylist @paris_libby sent me this today. I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling at 62, La Dolce Vita. Thx to everyone who hired me this year. Ss."

Followers flooded her account with 'on fire' emojis and called her "gorgeous".

Sharon has had a successful year despite the COVID-19 pandemic as her new Netflix show, Ratched, received rave reviews.

She had fans worried recently though when she shared a photo on social media from a hospital bed, but Sharon was laid up for a very good reason.

Sharon is proud to be modelling at 62

"Getting my mammogram. Have you gotten yours?" she captioned the post before adding: "An annual screening mammogram has decreased death rate by breast cancer by 40%."

Sharon suffered a terrifying health scare back in 2001 when she had a stroke and cerebral hemorrhage.

Her life was thrown into turmoil and she recently opened up about the difficult period in her life.

Sharon with one of her three sons

"I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business. I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous - and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."

Sharon fought back and regained control of her career and her life and now values her world with her three boys more than anything.

As for if she’s looking for Mr. Right? "I've had it with dating,” she told The Sun. “I find people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and spending time with my kids and my friends more."

