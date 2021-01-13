Bruce Willis has released a statement after he was photographed leaving a pharmacy in California on Sunday without a face mask. The Die Hard star told People that his decision was "an error in judgment", adding: "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."

Bruce, 65, started trending on Twitter and came under fire from social media users after photos showing him entering and leaving the store started circulating online. According to Page Six, he was asked to leave the store by an employee.

It comes after Bruce's daughter Rumer recently urged people to "wear a damn mask" after being exposed to coronavirus. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 32-year-old stated: "It's not up for discussion anymore! I don't really care what you want to do for yourself but for others WEAR A DAMN MASK!

"I was exposed to Covid today because someone didn't feel the need to speak up about symptoms or wear a mask and I'm gonna be honest I'm pretty freaked out and angry. It's not that difficult to be a decent human being and protect yourself and others. (sic)."

Bruce and his ex-wife Demi remain on very good terms

Rumer is Bruce's eldest child with ex-wife, Demi Moore. The couple, who were married from 1987 until 1998, and also share daughters Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

Bruce married model Emma Hemming in March 2009, and they are the proud parents to two girls, Mabel eight, and six-year-old Evelyn. Both Bruce and Demi remain very close, however, and the actress also shares a good friendship with Emma.

Emma shared a sweet family snapshot at Christmas

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, Emma shared a snapshot showing her, Bruce and their daughters posing by their front door in matching pyjamas. She wrote: "I put my camera on a ladder, set the timer, and crossed my fingers. Lol. Now that's 2020 for you. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our party of 4 to yours! *matching family PJ’s provided by @demimoore @rumerwillis @scoutlaruewillis @buuski we miss you guys."

