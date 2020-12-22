Demi Moore sparks concern amongst fans with family Christmas picture The family seem to be spending some time in Idaho

Demi Moore is enjoying the festive break in Idaho with her family, and delighted fans when she shared a snowy picture of herself alongside a group of people, which included her daughters Rumer Willis, Tallulah and her boyfriend, Dillon Buss.

MORE: Demi Moore's living room looks like a Christmas tree farm in unbelievably festive photo

The group-of-five posed for the snap, alongside their four canine friends, in the middle of a snowy forest, all wrapped up in thick coats and hats.

And while many were happy with the wintery snap, many expressed concerns for the dogs, and questioned the Hollywood star about their lack of clothing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore and her seven dogs together in bed

"Are the dogs not cold?" asked a follower, whilst a second one wrote: "Great picture but I think you should put a sweater on your dog, don't you?"

A third remarked: "The dogs are so cold, poor dogs! Lots of layers for the people but what about them?"

RELATED: Inside Demi Moore's sprawling western-themed Idaho ranch

MORE: Demi Moore sends fans wild with incredible throwback photo with Bruce Willis

Demi shared a wintery picture with fans on Monday

Demi and her daughters are proud owners of 12 dogs between them. The 58-year-old actress lives alongside seven canines, and recently admitted that they all sleep together. Tallulah owns three dogs, Touchi, Guinevere, and Cowboy, who she regularly treats to spa dates, and Rumer owns two, Peach and Lolo, who feature predominantly on her Instagram feed.

Tallulah, 26, who has been sober for six years, recently opened up about her love for dogs to self.com, revealing: "I'm dog-obsessed. One of my weird hobbies is finding dogs for friends and being a canine matchmaker. My greatest joy in life is contacting a rescue or a breeder and basically chatting through the details to get someone a dog or cat or whatever animal.

"So I’m always doing that. I'll check Petfinder and Adopt-a-Pet. And then once I'm done with that, I just curl in for the night."