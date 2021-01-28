Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella quizzed by fans over unusual art piece

Bella Cruise made a big impression on fans with her least piece of artwork. The talented 28-year-old – daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise – took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a new colourful creation with her followers, who rushed to the comments section in response.

"I would love to know your intentions, emotions, thoughts and meanings within this piece. It's fascinating!" one noted, while a second requested: "Yes, please share your emotions, thoughts and meanings." A third told Bella, "The detail and the colours are amazing", while a fourth added: "I love the colours! I would love this on my wall."

Bella often shares her artwork on social media. She lives with her husband Max Parker in Croydon, London, where the couple have been self-isolating during the ongoing third national lockdown.

And while she might have world-famous parents, Bella is private when it comes to her personal life, and chooses not to speak about her home life, nor her mum and dad.

Bella shared her striking artwork with fans on Instagram

Bella was married in 2015 in a secret Scientology wedding, which was held at the Dorchester Hotel in London; both Bella and her brother Connor were raised in the Church of Scientology, where their father is a prominent figure.

Nicole previously spoke about their beliefs in an interview with Vanity Fair. "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them.

Bella with her brother Connor with their parents

"I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

She also spoke about Bella's longstanding connection to the UK. "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

