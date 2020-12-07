Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter Bella shares beautiful selfie

Bella Cruise prefers life well and truly out of the spotlight, so when the daughter of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise posted a selfie to Instagram over the summer, not surprisingly her fans went wild.

The artist wore a cool, black hat over her dark hairdo and superimposed stars shone around her pretty face.

"All that glitters is gold… oh wait," she captioned the snap taken in a mirror. "It's just another Instagram filter."

Her followers loved the photo and wrote complimentary comments such as: "You are so beautiful" and "pretty" while others noted her perfectly arched eyebrows.

It didn’t go unnoticed that the London based creative’s post also landed on social media at almost the same time as her dad, Tom, shared a video from the English capital too.

The Hollywood star was in the UK and posted a video of himself touring through the city to sneak into a cinema to watch the movie Tenet.

Bella looked radiant in her photo

Fans hoped he also managed to catch up with his daughter, who, like Tom and her brother, Connor, 25, is a Scientologist.

Their mother Nicole - who adopted both children with her ex-husband - is not a member of the religion but did previously open up about her children’s beliefs when she told Vanity Fair magazine: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

Bella and Connor were adopted by Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Nicole - who is now married to Keith Urban and the have two daughters - continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

Bella has been married to her husband, Max Parker, since 2015. Her brother resides mostly in Miami. Tom also has a daughter, Suri, with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

