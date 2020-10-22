Nicole Kidman reveals why she doesn't talk about her oldest children Connor and Bella Cruise The Big Little Lies star is also mum to daughters Sunday and Faith, who she shares with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is a doting mum to four children and is incredibly proud of them.

But in interviews, the Big Little Lies star doesn't talk about her oldest two kids, Connor and Bella Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The Undoing star was asked about her relationship with her oldest children by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in November 2018, to which she replied: "I'm very private about all that.

"I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it's what my purpose is."

She has also spoken in the past about Connor and Bella's decision to practice Scientology, like their father.

Nicole Kidman with her two oldest children Bella and Connor

"They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions," she told Vanity Fair.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it's my job to love them."

She continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

Bella Cruise now lives in London with her husband

Bella and Connor occasionally share photos on social media. Connor is living in Florida, while Bella lives in London, where the siblings spent a lot of their childhood.

Nicole told Vanity Fair that her daughter feels more English because of her upbringing.

She said: "Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Connor Cruise lives in Florida

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Hours actress shares daughters Sunday and Faith with husband Keith Urban, while Tom shares daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Nicole is also mum to daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole is currently staying in Australia with Keith and their daughters while she films Nine Perfect Strangers.

The actress and her family spent the first part of the year at their home in Nashville, before travel restrictions eased and allowed for them to fly.

