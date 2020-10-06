Nicole Kidman stuns fans with rare comments about marriage to Tom Cruise The former couple were married from 1990 until 2001

Nicole Kidman has spoken about her marriage to Tom Cruise in rare comments made nearly 20 years after their split.

The former couple were married in December 1990 and together adopted two children, Bella, now 27, and Connor, 25. In February 2001, the couple's spokesperson announced their separation, and just two days later Tom filed for divorce.

Now Nicole, 53, has stated that they were "happy" in the months leading up to their split.

At the time, the couple were filming Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut together, which was released in 1999.

Speaking to The New York Times, Nicole said too much was read into the film, and that her character's speech about infidelity in which she said she was "ready to give up everything" was not based on her own marriage.

"That fits the narrative that people came up with, but I definitely didn't see it like that," she shared. "We were happily married through that. We'd go go-kart racing after these scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at three in the morning.

"I don't know what else to say," she admitted. "Maybe I don't have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I'm not willing to."

The couple were married from 1990 until 2001

The Australian actress was also asked if at any point she questioned making the sexually-charged film with her husband, and whether they ever thought it was a "weird thing we're doing".

"No. This is where the fallacy is: We loved working with him," she replied.

"We shot that for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes.

Nicole and Tom with their children, Bella and Connor

"We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set. We would say, 'When is it going to end?'

"We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half. But you go, 'As long as I surrender to what this is, I'm going to have an incredible time.'"

