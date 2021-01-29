Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff have some exciting family news The couple have been married since 2014

As if they don't already have enough to celebrate, Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have more good news.

The Vice President and Second Gentleman's family are about to be thrust further into the limelight with Kamala's stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, launching a modelling career.

Doug's 21-year-old has been signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

The fine arts student - who is attending Parsons School of Design in New York - had previously caught the eye of the president of IMG Models, Ivan Bart, who told The New York Times: "It's not really about shape, size, or gender anymore. Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Ella hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling and told the publication: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

Ella embraces her quirky sense of style

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body.

But Ella hopes to be a "part of that change" and can’t wait to display her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut."

While she’s excited for her new venture, she had to convince her dad, stepmum, and mum, Kerstin Emhoff, that it was a good idea.

Ella's appearance at the inauguration went viral

"Modelling can be a pretty intense industry," she added. "They were a little protective of me."

However: "When they saw my interest in it and saw what is changing in that world,” she said. “I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that."

The news comes after poet Amanda Gorman was also signed by IMG.

