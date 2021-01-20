Kamala Harris' house is even more homely than the Obamas' – see inside The vice president will soon move to Number One Observatory Circle in Washington

Kamala Harris will become the first woman to move to the Number One Observatory Circle in Washington as vice president of the United States today, but while her new home is surely an impressive one, her private properties are just as stunning. Along with her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, she owns properties in Brentwood, San Francisco and Washington D.C., totalling $8million as per Zillow.

Their main home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, features four bedrooms and a private swimming pool, and former senator Kamala has revealed several rooms inside amid virtual appearances during the coronavirus pandemic. From endless framed family photographs to cosy furniture and soft colour palettes, we were surprised by how homely it is - perhaps even more so than we previously billed Michelle and Barack Obama's house as. Take a look.

Kamala Harris' home office

Kamala has made most of her virtual appearances from her home office. It features white linen curtains (also seen in Michelle and Barack Obama's home), wooden furniture and house plants. The homely theme continues with more framed photographs, stacks of books, and (albeit temporary) Halloween decorations.

Kamala Harris' living room

Kamala's living room has a soft beige colour scheme, with plush carpets, a curved cream sofa and several fluffy cushions and throws. There is a small wooden coffee table in the room, matching a wooden mirror frame.

Kamala Harris' second living room

Kamala has also appeared from what appears to be a second living room. This one is decorated with navy blue walls, making for a warm and moody feel. There is a traditional white open fireplace, above which Kamala has positioned a mirror, and the reflection shows a chandelier light hanging.

Kamala and Doug appeared from the same room at Christmas time, showing a wooden console table displaying several framed family photographs, and more white linen curtains. Kamala had decorated with baubles and a poinsettia plant.

Kamala Harris' kitchen

When Kamala returned to her home in California at the start of the pandemic, she shared a photo inside the kitchen after she had made dinner. It's fitted with light grey cupboards, white quartz worktops and glass splashback panels.

