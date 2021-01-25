Sir Elton John's children have fun in the snow in rare family photos Elton's husband, David Furnish, shared the sweet snaps

Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish has shared some rare family photos on Instagram showing their boys playing in the snow. The couple are parents to two sons, Zachary, ten, and eight-year-old Elijah, and like most children in the UK on Sunday, they headed out to make the most of the wintery weather.

The first photo shows Zachary lying on his back in the snow as he makes a snow angel. The schoolboy can be seen peeking up at the camera from under his hat, while he is warmly wrapped up against the cold in a waterproof jacket, trousers, winter boots and thick gloves.

WATCH: Elton John and his children get festive inside beautiful family home

The second photo appears to show his younger brother Elijah, standing with his arm around the family’s snowman. "Winter Wonderland," David, 58, captioned his post.

It's been an exciting few weeks for Elton, David and their boys. Following on from their Christmas and New Year celebrations, the family marked Elijah's eighth birthday on 11 January.

David shared some sweet family snapshots of his sons in the snow

The proud parents took to Instagram to share some rare photos of the birthday boy at home on his special day, including one showing Elijah posing in the kitchen while wearing a mask. Elton, 73, also gave a glimpse of his incredible birthday cake – a Super Mario-themed treat, featuring two tiers and with 'Super Elijah' written in icing.

Elijah recently celebrated his eighth birthday

Both Elton and David are devoted parents, with the musician previously crediting his sons for changing "everything about my life".

"I've learned that the simplest things in life, like having a minute with them, are worth more than any painting, any photograph, any house or hit record," he told The Mirror.

"Before we had the children we just had our lives and we would spend money because we didn't have anything else to focus on."

He continued: "We have really toned things down because we have enough stuff. There is nothing else we need."

