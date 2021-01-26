Jennifer Lopez reveals twins Emme and Max found lockdown 'very hard'

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max and has detailed life with them during the pandemic, admitting that they – like many other children around the world - have struggled.

J-Lo spoke to People about her family's life in lockdown, which has been primarily spent in Miami. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker revealed: "It was really difficult for the kids doing virtual school.

"They found it very, very hard and they miss their friends and there was a little bit of depression that went with that.

"You know, everybody's anxious to get back and I think the WELL Health-Safety Rating is really going to help with that."

As well as Emme and Max, J-Lo is a soon-to-be stepmum to fiancé Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

Jennifer Lopez revealed her twins struggled during lockdown

The Hustlers star also told the publication that there was a positive from the lockdown too, as it meant that she could spend more time with her family.

"The time is precious, and besides health, probably the most important thing that we have, so we're going to keep a lot of those things going," she said.

"But also realising that there were a lot of things we could get done from home, and that we didn't have to travel as much, even though my work involves a lot of travel.

"I realised that there's some things I could cut out and things I could do to give me more time with my family and my kids, which I think was a blessing."

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares her twins with Marc Anthony

The pandemic has delayed Jennifer and Alex's wedding which was due to take place in 2020, but the celebrity couple have found that being in lockdown has made them closer than ever.

Jennifer and Alex have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Jennifer and finacé Alex Rodriguez with their children

Talking to People, the Selena actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

