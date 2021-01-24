Kamala Harris’ school photo is as stylish as you would expect The Vice President of the United States studied at Howard University

Kamala Harris has been getting settled into her first week of work as Vice President of the United States following the historical inauguration on Wednesday.

The VP has been making it look effortless, and since opened a new Instagram account detailing her work, which already has 7.5 million followers.

On her other account, Kamala has shared some incredible throwback photos from her childhood and teenage years, and has even posted a school photo of herself from her time at Howard University.

Kamala attended the prestigious institute in 1982, and while there, she interned as a mailroom clerk for California senator Alan Cranston, and led the debate team.

In 1986, she graduated with a degree in political science and economics. Kamala then went on to study law at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

Kamala Harris during her school days at Howard University

On Joe Biden's inauguration day, Howard University paid tribute to Kamala with an open letter shared on their website, which was addressed to the university community.

It stated: "This is a great day for Harris, for Howard and for our country as a whole. It is a great day for the African-American community, the South Asian community and all American communities."

Kamala became Vice President on 20 January

The letter also detailed Kamala's time as a student. "From her days as an undergraduate economics and political science student at Howard, it was clear that Harris was bound for greatness.

"She was singularly gifted at debate and had a hunger for knowledge and information. She combined her personal attributes and strength of character with a Howard education to forge a life dedicated to societal, not personal, advancement.

"Due to her exceptional qualities, the higher she managed to climb, the more good she was capable of bestowing on her community and country."

The new Vice President on Inauguration Day

Kamala grew up in California and moved with her mother and sister Maya to Montreal, Quebec, when she was 12.

The Vice President was incredibly close to her parents – who divorced when she was a child – and often makes reference to them in her speeches.

Kamala is also very close to Maya's daughter Meena Harris, and her grand-nieces, who were all in attendance at the inauguration.

Meena has spoken out in the past about her childhood growing up surrounded by strong females, and fondly remembers watching her mum and aunt study and work towards their success.

