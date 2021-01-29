Following on from his success on last year's I'm A Celebrity, presenter Vernon Kay has confirmed he will be stepping in for Rylan Clark on his BBC Radio 2 show for two weeks.

The 46-year-old will take over Rylan On Saturday on Saturday 6 and 13 February (3-6pm). There will still be the usual features – Couch Potatoes, the quiz where a listener is quizzed on TV and film, Fan Club Party and celebrity guests calling in. Plus listeners will hear some of Vernon's favourite records in Desert Vernon Discs.

Of the temporary role, Vernon said: "Really pleased to be filling in for Rylan with my Radio 2 debut! What better show to be on than a fun, high energy, Saturday afternoon slot. The show & Rylan are friends of the nation and I am delighted to have the opportunity to join in."

Having been spotted by a model scout at the BBC's Clothes Show Live, Vernon began a successful modelling career before moving into TV in 2000 by presenting Channel 4's T4. He then joined Radio 1 in 2006 presenting his weekend show until he left the station in 2012.

Vernon is stepping in for Rylan Clark

Vernon has since hosted many high profile entertainment TV shows including All Star Family Fortunes and Splash! for ITV, Just the Two of Us (alongside his wife, Tess Daly) and The World’s Greatest Elvis.

Following the announcement, fans were quick to comment. "Love Vernon on the radio. Loved him on Radio 1! Think R2 should give him a full-time post! Also, he should be the presenter of Family Fortunes again," remarked one, while another said: "Great, please bring him back permanently."

