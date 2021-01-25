Inside Tess Daly's kitchen: Strictly host reveals her family's favourite meals

Presenter Tess Daly always looks so glamorous and toned on TV - we're constantly fascinated by her daily diet and fitness regime.

Now the star has opened up to HELLO! about some of her favourite meals and it seems Strictly star Tess and husband Vernon Kay share a love of food.

Tess told us that the pair share the cooking duties at home, where they live with their daughters Amber and Phoebe, and they even put on special burger and sushi movie nights!

"Vernon cooks a couple of times a week," revealed Tess. "He'll bring out his spag bol and a veggie version for me, or he'll do fish and get the frying pan out and do something quite flamboyant with it, like sea bass and chive mash." Wow, sounds delicious.

Tess likes to cook too, telling us: "The kids love my fajitas. Lots of Mexican stuff, lots of Asian-style cooking, stir-fries, or I'll do a chicken casserole, loads of green veggies. My kids like roast broccoli and roast carrots."

Tess eats a healthy diet

Tess and Vernon's themed nights sound pretty cool too. She explains: "I'll do like a burger bar where I'll make veggie burgers, turkey burgers, beef burgers for the meat-eaters.

"We'll do our own homemade pizza or sushi nights – get the sushi rice and lots of different toppings to roll up in it and the nori seaweed. We'll do avocado, cucumber, peppers for the veggies. Or my little one who doesn't really eat raw fish will have tuna mayo. So make a little sushi station at home on a Friday night. Sushi night and a movie is big in our house!"

Tess and Vernon with their daughters

Like many of us, Tess' family has got into baking too. "They'll make cupcakes because my eldest loves to bake," she says. "She does a lemon drizzle cake, which is dangerous but kind of gorgeous too. I can't resist that with a cup of tea in the afternoon!"

Tess is also a fan of including garlic and ginger in her diet. She explains that she eats… "Loads of garlic to boost the immune [system] at the moment and loads of ginger which is anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory. It helps the gut and helps your overall well-being.

"I've been drinking homemade ginger tea every day, for as long as I can remember and it fights off colds, it fights off nasty viruses. So I can't recommend that highly enough."

