Peter Andre's heartwarming message to Harvey Price after emotional documentary revealed Katie Price: Harvey and Me left viewers in tears this week

Peter Andre has heaped praise on his ex-wife Katie Price's son, Harvey, following the debut of the emotionally-charged BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey and Me.

The one-off special details the former glamour model's personal journey of her finding a residential college for her eldest son. The 18-year-old, who has the rare genetic disorder Prader-Willi Syndrome, is partially blind due to Septo-optic dysplasia, autistic, diabetic and has an underactive thyroid.

After the documentary aired this week, Peter heaped on the praise on his former stepson on social media, writing on Instagram: "He's the best [heart emojis]."

The message received a flurry of responses from fans, with one commenting: "It's great that you still have so much support for Harvey." Another remarked: "Don't expect anything less from you Mr Peter Andre. Got lots of respect for you and all your family."

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker was Harvey's stepfather during his marriage to Katie, from 2005 until 2009. Harvey's biological father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Peter and Katie pictured with Harvey and Junior

Together, Peter, 47, and Katie, 42, welcomed Junior in June 2005 and Princess in June 2007. The Australian singer went on to have a son and a daughter with wife Emily - Amelia, seven, and four-year-old Theo. Katie, meanwhile, is now a mother of five.

In July, shortly after Harvey was rushed to hospital and spent almost two weeks in intensive care, Katie spoke out in praise of her ex-husband, Peter. "Over the years we've had our ups and downs, but Pete has been really supportive about it," she told New magazine.

"He's asked to go to the hospital. He can't do it without me, so he'll come and visit Harvey with me. How's that for an amazing improvement? Regardless of our ups and downs, the fact that he's stepped it up - I see his feelings as being really genuine."

