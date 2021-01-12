Countryfile presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Anita Rani has confirmed some exciting news with her fans! The TV star is set to join Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

The 43-year-old will present the Friday and Saturday editions of the long-running programme, beginning on 15 January.

READ: Anita Rani on how lockdown helped her after suffering a miscarriage

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anita Rani talks kindness for HELLO!

Taking to her social media pages on Tuesday to confirm the news, Anita revealed she has "long been a fan" of the popular programme and that she was "really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most".

MORE: Anita Rani shares rare photo with her dad for this exciting reason

READ: Anita Rani reveals her hopes for having Kate and Meghan on Countryfile

In a statement, Anita said: "I've long been a fan of Woman's Hour and admired the presenters who have hosted the show previously, so I cannot wait to become part of it myself as second presenter, alongside the brilliant Emma Barnett.

"I am really looking forward to getting to know the listeners and discussing issues that matter to them the most. Woman's Hour has always given a voice to people who may not be heard elsewhere and I want to continue that important tradition." She added: "What an honour and what a way to kick off the weekend."

The Countryfile star has landed a new role

In her social media post, the presenter revealed: "Well this is my major news. What an honour to be joining @bbcwomanshour @bbcradio4. Cannot wait to get behind the mic to talk about everything you want me to. Join me on the mothership every Friday at 10am. I'M A WOMAN’S HOUR PRESENTER."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to congratulate the star, with Saira Khan writing: "Congratulations Anita, a great opportunity to represent and inspire." Oti Mabuse stated: "Incredible Anita, congratulations." Ore Oduba added: "Congrats Anita!!! So amazing xxx."

Anita first joined the BBC's Asian Network in 2005 and has since become a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2. She is also known for appearing on Countryfile, The One Show and Watchdog, and competed in the 2015 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.