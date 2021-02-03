Jamie Lee Curtis makes heartfelt statement about her sobriety The star shared an important message

Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her lengthy battle with sobriety and released a heartfelt statement about her health.

The star took to Instagram to post a proud and poignant message regarding her two-decade-long journey in a bid to help others struggling with addiction.

READ: 7 celebrities who have overcome addiction

Jamie, 62, shared a fresh-faced throwback image of herself drinking tequila and captioned it: "A LONG time ago… In a galaxy far, far away… I was a young STAR at WAR with herself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Health matters: Sober celebrities

"I didn't know it then. I chased everything. I kept it hidden. I was a sick as my secrets.

"With God's grace and the support of MANY people who could relate to all the 'feelings' and a couple of sober angels... I've been able to stay sober, one day at a time, for 22 years.

"I was a high bottom, pun kind of intended, so the rare photo of me proudly drinking in a photo op is very useful to help me remember. To all those struggling and those who are on the path…MY HAND IN YOURS."

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis says final farewell to inspirational father Tony Curtis

SEE: 15 celebrities who don't drink alchohol

Jamie shared the throwback photo to celebrate 22 years of sobriety and to support others

Jamie has been open about her addictive past and previously revealed it was the pressure to keep up with the Hollywood industry's ideals which lead her down the path of drugs and alcohol.

She has been volunteering as a counsellor for anti-drug campaigns and has been sober since 1999.

Jamie discussed her struggles in an interview with Variety's The Recovery Issue in November 2019, when she said: “I was the wildly controlled drug addict and alcoholic. I never did it when I worked. I never took drugs before 5 p.m.

MORE: Jamie Lee Curtis looks sensational in throwback swimsuit selfie

RELATED: Kate Middleton urges those with addiction problems to seek help during coronavirus pandemic

Jamie credits the support of her husband Christopher Guest for helping her stay sober

"I never, ever took painkillers at 10 in the morning. It was that sort of late afternoon and early evening. I like to refer to it as the warm-bath feeling of an opiate. I chased that feeling for a long time."

Addiction ran in her family and her brother Nicholas sadly died from a heroin overdose at age 21 in 1994. Her father was also into drugs and Jamie even admitted doing cocaine with him too.

Jamie with her children in 2009

She nursed a secret Vicodin addiction for ten years but with the support of her family - including her husband, Christopher Guest, and their children, Annie and Thomas - she remains healthy and sober!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.