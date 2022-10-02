Jamie Lee Curtis sparks laugh riot with unsettled baby photo The Halloween star couldn't help it

No one is more excited for the upcoming release of Halloween Ends than Jamie Lee Curtis, who will bow out post the film.

The actress has enthusiastically been teasing the release with a variety of posters, social media screenshots, and images from the movie.

However, in one of her latest shout-outs for the movie, her fans couldn't help but do a little double take before doubling up with laughter.

Jamie shared a baby photo of herself in greyscale, and while she looked adorable, she sported a look of abject horror on her face.

She cited in the caption that it fit the vibe she was going for, writing: "It wasn't JUST Michael. I have ALWAYS been AFRAID! @halloweenmovie."

Fans were immediately left in hysterics by the photograph, with one even commenting: "I think I thought this was a baby photo of your hubby until I read the text!"

Jamie shared an adorable baby throwback - but she looked quite unsettled

Another quipped: "Very healthy way to look at the world," while a third added: "Final Baby!" and a fourth wrote: "I was thinking he was behind the camera this time."

The 13th film in the long-running slasher franchise is set to drop on 14 October, just a couple weeks before Halloween itself.

It marks Jamie's final appearance as iconic lead character Laurie Strode, and will also feature the final showing for Nick Castle as legendary villain Michael Myers.

Jamie has gone guns ablazing promoting her final movie, with one fan even pointing it out in a tweet that she shared on her own page.

"Jamie Lee Curtis hanging around her poster in town and flagging down middle-aged Irish women to take part in an Insta reel is some of the most effective social media marketing I've seen in years," it stated.

The actress has been heavily promoting her final Halloween movie

She clearly agreed as she responded to it with: "Honestly MAYBE my favorite moment of the ENTIRE @halloweenmovie world tour. #weaponofmasspromotion."

