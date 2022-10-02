Jamie Lee Curtis stuns fans in thigh-high latex boots - wow!

Jamie Lee Curtis has left fans awed after rocking thigh high latex boots with a mini blazer dress. The Halloween Ends star had her picture taken backstage at The Graham Norton Show in the UK on Friday, and she simply captioned the picture: "FINE! Ok!"

Fans loved the outfit though, with many praising the boots and asking where they were from, as others left fire emojis and called the iconic actress, 63, a "Queen".

WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis discusses plastic surgery

"It is emotional saying goodbye to Laurie Strode. I've been playing her for 44 years. That's two thirds of my life so it's very weird," Jamie shared during her appearance on the red couch.

"The first movie changed my life 100 percent and every dot of goodness in my life came from Halloween."

John Carpenter's original 1978 Halloween is a horror classic. Taking place on Halloween night in the fictional town of Haddonfield, it follows a babysitter named Laurie (Jamie in her debut role) who becomes the target of Michael Myers, a seriously unhinged killer who has recently escaped from prison.

The franchise has seen many sequels and another will be released on 14 October 2022.

Fans loved the look

Jamie recently shared a daring throwback which saw her enjoying the sunshine in Italy in a high-cut zebra-striped swimsuit.

The gorgeous piece of swimwear perfectly highlighted the star's phenomenal physique, including her toned arms.

Last year, the 63-year-old shared another astounding throwback during an appearance on Saturday Night Live. Jamie, who hosted the series twice in the 1980s, gave fans a look at the picture which was from 1984, and showed her rocking a herringbone overcoat with red lace tights and black stiletto boots paired with white leg warmers.

"Well OKAY! #tbt to the second time I hosted @nbcsnl," the star shared, ticking off the stereotypical 80s parts of the image including the leg warmers, a cigarette, and her ''swagger".

