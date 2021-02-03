Salma Hayek is perfection in white during glamorous home visit with friends - fans react The Frida actress has been working from her London home

Salma Hayek looked like the height of perfection during a glamour filled meeting at her London home.

The Frida actress has been in full on work mode in recent weeks and appears to be involved in several projects, while keeping a very busy schedule.

Salma shared a photo of herself wearing a smart white shirt, surrounded by her glam squad inside her London home - with all of them safely wearing masks as they worked to make her look flawless.

She captioned her photo "Excited to get all dressed for BLISS movie promo, all in the comfort of my own home." The team has done a stunning job perfecting Salma's hair, nails and makeup - not that she needs help.

Fans' comments poured in calling Salma "perfect" and "beautiful".

Salma Hayek had her glam squad assisting to get her flawless ahead of her Bliss movie promo

Over the weekend, the busy actress took meetings of the walking variety when she met up with her agent on the streets of London.

Salma wore a smart pair of glasses for the occasion, a white coat and a figure hugging beige top.

She topped the look off with a black mask. Salma captioned the photo: "Having a walking meeting with my agent."

While it's unclear what she and her agent discussed, fans are surely eager to find out what the actress has up her sleeves for her next project.

Salma's followers also took notice of Salma's mask selection.

One commented: "Ms. Salma Hayek, stay safe, great job on wearing a mask," while others thought it was a great way for her to walk down a London street incognito.

Salma has been at the work grind in recent weeks

Just last week - and fresh off her tropical getaway- Salma shared another very smart look from a Zoom call that appeared to be business related as well.

In the close up that Salma shared to Instagram, the actress was sporting a bold red lip and her lightly highlighted hair was swept up in a glamorous updo.

What really finished off the look was a pair of very smart glasses that she sported which perfectly framed her face. Several of her fans noted that she was managing a very teacher vibe in the snap.

