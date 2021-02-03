Lisa Rinna's incredible underwear selfie has an unexpected detail The star’s legs were endless

Lisa Rinna was in the mood for a little late-night beautification on Tuesday when she shared a selfie in her underwear, with an unexpected detail.

The RHOB star rocked a pair of knickers and a tight T-shirt in a photo she took of herself preparing for bed.

MORE: Lisa Rinna shares before-and-after photo of face - and fans notice this

But instead of a full face of makeup, Lisa wore under eye-patches to help eliminate wrinkles. The reality TV personality stood proudly in front of the mirror in her fluffy slippers and bedtime attire as she showed off her killer body.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna almost suffers wardrobe mishap in silky bathrobe inside her bedroom

Lisa's legs looked toned and the hard work from her rigorous exercise regime proved to be paying off.

Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, Lisa has ensured she stays on top of her workouts and has been kickstarting her day with an early morning routine.

Lisa loves Isaac Boots Torch'd workouts and joins in every day at 8 am.

MORE: Lisa Rinna makes surprising confession about her age

SEE: Lisa Rinna rocks a bikini in throwback beach photo with husband Harry Hamlin

Lisa Rinna rocked underwear and an eye mask

"It's 45 minutes of joy," she told Marie Claire.

The star - who is happily married to Harry Hamlin, and a proud mum to their two daughters, Delilah, 22, and Amelia, 19 - also swears by yoga and a mostly plant-based diet to maintain her flawless physique.

SEE: Lisa Rinna almost suffers wardrobe mishap in silk nightgown as she celebrates inauguration

MORE: See inside Lisa Rinna's $4million LA home

Lisa says exercise is a daily part of her regime

She also says exercise has always been important to her and that’s helped her keep her form.

"For me, staying in shape has always been a part of my life and it’s all about consistency," she told Own. "I started working out at a very young age. I started playing competitive tennis, and I’ve worked out my whole life. For me, working out is like brushing my teeth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.