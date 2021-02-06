Kelly Ripa opens up about plastic surgery - she swears by this product She revealed her new favourite beauty product

Kelly Ripa is an all-natural beauty, but that doesn't mean she’s averse to a little cosmetic boost from time to time.

The star opened up about her views on plastic surgery while hosting her Live with Kelly and Ryan show and also revealed what she does to get the perfect pout.

While Kelly, 50, has no plans to go under the knife, she has discovered a product which gives her luscious lips… Lisa Rinna’s Lip Kits.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares video from shower inside her New York home

The TV personality chatted to her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, about her beauty routine and admitted: "I don't put anything on my lips. And I'm not a paid spokesperson - I do trace outside the lines. But Lisa Rinna’s Lip Kit is an amazing thing."

Kelly confessed she tries everything when it comes to beauty products but wouldn't consider cosmetic surgery or injections.

"Once you start tinkering with your lips then you can look bonkers," she said before musing: "I don’t know what happens between the lips and suddenly that thing, you know, where they are pulling a twist tie on top of your head and they’re pulling your skin."

Kelly looks after herself

Ryan laughed at her description of extreme plastic surgery and branded it the "overboard effect".

The Real Housewives star thanked Kelly for the promotion of her products with a repost of the show on her own social media page.

Last year, Kelly did make a surprise revelation about surgery though when she admitted her ears had undergone a procedure.

Kelly is a fan of Lisa's Lip Kit

Back in her youth, the mum-of-three had pierced her own ears several times using "a needle and an apple" and she had to have them fixed.

"See these holes up here?" she said during a fashion segment on her show. "There were my ear holes that tore all the way through. So I had to go to a plastic surgeon.

"My two earlobes are now very different… There's a piece of my earlobe that’s not there, just because he had to sew it together."

When it comes to Botox she admitted to using it in the past on both her face and her armpits. But now she prefers a natural approach.

