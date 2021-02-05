Gwen Stefani stuns fans with shocking transformation We wonder what Blake Shelton thought?

Gwen Stefani looked nothing like herself in a new video after undergoing a huge digital makeover.

The Voice star shocked her fans - and probably her fiancé, Blake Shelton too - when she was transformed into rocker Adam Levine and the results were epic.

The Maroon 5 singer's face had been superimposed onto Gwen's body in one of her music videos to create an unnerving combo.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani is transformed into Adam Levine in epic video

"Sorry you had to see that @blakeshelton," was written beneath the clip as a light-hearted apology to the country music star.

All three of the A-listers worked together on The Voice, but Adam has since departed. He quit after 16 seasons but remains good friends with his former co-stars.

So much so, Blake wants him to sing at his wedding to Gwen.

Gwen and Adam have a fun friendship

He appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers at the end of 2020 and said: "I've kind of decided that I've been doing this a long time now and I've got a lot of favors out there. He may not like it, but Adam Levine's gonna have to get the band together and come and play at our wedding.”

Blake then referenced the Maroon 5 Sugar video in which the band surprised couples at their nuptials.

"I've already seen a music video where they crash people's weddings and he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years," he joked.

Blake wants Adam to sing at his wedding to Gwen

"So I think we can get Adam to come be our wedding band. Plus, their music is so boring that it won't distract from the festivities and the reception and all that stuff."

Gwen and Blake got engaged in October when he proposed with a $500,000 diamond ring, and while they’re excited for their big day, it’s currently on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

