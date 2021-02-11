Tom Brady has major celebration with his kids - but where is Gisele? The famous parents share two children

Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Tom Brady was seen waving to fans from a boat alongside his son Benjamin and daughter Vivian on Wednesday, when he and his teammates took some time out to celebrate their Super Bowl 55 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with a boat parade.

However, notably absent was Tom's wife – and mother of his children – Gisele Bündchen.

She might not have been at the Tampa boat party with Tom and their kids', but Gisele certainly approved of the celebrations – even sharing a photo of her other half beaming from ear-to-ear at the festivities on Instagram.

Gisele was nowhere to be seen

Despite Gisele not being seen during Tom's Tuesday celebrations, the supermodel did share an incredible series of backstage photos following his seventh Super Bowl win.

Posting seven photos taken on the pitch and in the stadium's backstage hallways, Gisele was beaming with pride in the images, as were she and Tom's children – Benjamin and Vivian – as well as her stepson Jack.

The supermodel shared incredible Super Bowl Sunday photos

One particularly touching photograph shows all five family members standing on the pitch with a kneeling Tom, surrounded by confetti.

All smiling from ear-to-ear, and with Tom still wearing his eye black, the snap perfectly captured the electricity of the evening.

Alongside the photos, Gisele dedicated a touching caption to her other half, praising the power of team work and telling Tom: "Congratulations my love!"

She added in part: "Over the years I have seen you overcome so much adversity, physically and emotionally. I can for sure say you are the most dedicated, focused and mentally tough person I have ever meet.

"It has been a challenging year and watching you in a new environment, putting in the extra time to get to know and support your teammates, working with your new coaches with respect and grace, waking up extra early every day to deal with the bumps and bruises of playing football, never complaining, you just kept focusing on your goal to go out there and be the best leader you can be."

