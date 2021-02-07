Gisele Bündchen shares loved-up beach photo with Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl The supermodel will likely be cheering on the NFL player

Gisele Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady proved they are very much still in love after posing for a romantic photo Gisele posted on Instagram.

READ: Gisele Bundchen stuns in red bikini as she poses on the beach

The 40-year-old Brazilian and the NFL player, who got married in 2009, stood nose-to-nose with one another as they embraced against the backdrop of the sunset over the sea.

Gisele simply added a love heart in the caption, but many of her followers quickly shared their thoughts about the sweet snap. "Nothing like a Tampa sunset," one wrote, while others took the opportunity to wish Tom luck.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Try this 15 minute workout to sculpt your figure like Gisele

"Such a beautiful couple. God bless you and your family, Go Buccaneers," another remarked, and a third added: "You guys are the cutest! Go Buccaneers."

Tom is preparing to take part in his tenth Super Bowl as his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

RELATED: Gisele Bundchen delights fans with rare photo with children

After 20 years playing for the New England Patriots, in which he won six Super Bowls, the successful quarterback signed on with the Buccaneers last year.

Gisele Bündchen posted this romantic photo with her husband Tom Brady

Gisele and their two children, 11-year-old Benjamin and eight-year-old Vivian, will likely be cheering Tom on as he goes for his seventh win on Sunday.

In January, the family showed their support for the NFL player in a cute photo on Instagram. The supermodel was beaming as she cosied up with her little ones wearing Tampa Bay Buccaneers jerseys and flashing smiles.

Tom will be cheered on by Gisele and their two children, Benjamin and Vivian

"We are already cheering here papai! We love you! Let’s go @tombrady!! Let’s go Bucs!!! Já estamos torcendo aqui papai! Nós te amamos! Vamos @tombrady!! Vamos Bucs!!!,” Gisele captioned the photo.

In the snap, she sat outside with her children, threw up one arm, and wrapped the other around her son.

The mother-of-two opted for a white Buccaneers jersey that matched her daughter’s jersey, which she paired with black cropped leggings. Benjamin wore a matching jersey in red. Perhaps the trio will be donning the same outfits again on Sunday in a bid to wish Tom luck.

MORE: Rebel Wilson throws Super Bowl slumber party inside luxurious private jet

Read more HELLO! US stories here