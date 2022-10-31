Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were engaged for one month – see jaw-dropping $145k ring The couple announced their divorce in October

Gisele Bündchen and her ex-husband Tom Brady were engaged for just one month before they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2009.

"We planned it in like 10 days, and it was perfect," the sports star told GQ. Following the news the supermodel and the NFL star have divorced, we've looked back at their engagement – and Gisele's seriously impressive ring. Tom proposed with a stunning cushion-cut 4-carat diamond flanked by baguette-style gems on a platinum band.

The ring - estimated to be worth $145k, according to Vogue - has a four-pronged cage to grip that huge dazzling stone.

Gisele once divulged the details of her dreamy proposal to the publication: "When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding and I ran over there to try to fix the situation. When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere and then he went down on his knees to propose… and here we are."

Supermodel Gisele has an incredible 4-carat diamond ring

The pair met on a blind date, and opening up in a Jimmy Fallon interview, Gisele revealed: "You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away."

The couple got married at Santa Monica Catholic Church before heading home with Gisele's parents, who flew in from Brazil, Brady's parents and his son, John, from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

The couple got engaged and married in 2009

"We went back to the house and I barbecued aged New York strips. We had champagne, a cake, some ice cream. It was a great night.

"I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there."

Gisele and Tom went on to welcome two children together, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, before announcing their split in 2022.

The couple on their wedding day at Santa Monica Catholic Church

He continued: "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

