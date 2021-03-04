Holly Willoughby recalls dealing with dyslexia as a child: 'I felt shameful' This Morning host has been open about her experience

Holly Willoughby has bravely opened up about her experience with dyslexia as a child.

During Thursday's This Morning, the 40-year-old spoke with William Carter, 22 - who overcame being unable to read when he was 13 and is now doing a PhD at The University of California - when she reflected on her own battle, which left her feeling "shameful".

She explained: "For me, because I'm not very good at spelling, for years I felt shameful about that."

Holly's turning point was when she enrolled in college, saying: "Dyslexia is such a broad spectrum, people have so many different forms of it. Yes, I'm dyslexic also and I had to find my own tool kit and for me it was finding somebody who understood this who could teach me how to access those tools because at school it wasn't really that well known then."

"I wouldn't write down in front of people because I didn't want them to see, but it doesn't bother me now that I can't spell," she further explained, adding: "But when I went to college, there was one lady in particular I met who gave me so much advice and for me that was my turning point."

The TV star is a doting mum to three young children

Holly, who is a mother to three young children, has been open about her dyslexia in the past. The TV star once revealed that she checks the autocue in advance and uses coloured scripts to help her present This Morning.

She has also previously shared her concern that her children will be dyslexic too. "I do bear it in mind quite a lot," Holly told Glasgow's Sunday Post. "Although my mum hasn't been officially tested she has very similar tendencies to me.

"I don't know whether that's hereditary or not, but I do think about that. Schools are so much more advanced in looking out for it than when I was at school."

