Holly Willoughby sparks major fan reaction alongside rarely-seen family member

Holly Willoughby doesn't often share insights into her family life with fans but on Thursday, the This Morning star sparked a major fan reaction as she posed with one of her rarely-seen family members.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty, 42, beamed as she posed with her cat, Bluebell, in a sweet photo from what appeared to be her lavish £3million London home where she lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight.

Captioning the post, the ITV host penned: "Fur baby of the feline variety… #bluebell." Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with comments on the wholesome update.

Holly snuggled up to her Feline friend

"Aww, hello Bluebell! Mummy hasn't put you on IG for a while!" one follower penned. A second added: "Imagine the fun if you brought Bluebell into the This Morning studio," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "Love seeing bluebell content".

Bailey is a regular on This Morning!

Along with Bluebell, Holly is also the proud owner of her dog Bailey who was welcomed into the family in 2021 and since then has become a regular alongside her mum on This Morning having featured on the show many times, the latest being on Thursday morning.

When Bailey arrived it certainly took Bluebell some adjusting which Holly documented for her 8.2million followers with a candid video you can see below.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shared adorable moment between her cat and dog

Revealing how she got her furry companions to bond she revealed at the time: "Introducing a puppy to a cat has to be a slow and gentle process. I installed a baby stair gate so that Bluebell would feel safe and have the run of the house upstairs.

"Over the course of a few weeks, she ventured down, one step a day, until this happened at the weekend. One small step for cat, one giant leap for our family…" alongside a video of Bluebell finally getting near Bailey, who was waiting for her at the end of the stairs - so sweet!

