Gwen Stefani says dyslexia has helped her creative process Gwen wasn't diagnosed until recently

Gwen Stefani has opened up on her dyslexia diagnosis, admitting that it helps her with the creative process as a songwriter.

"When I'm alone I usually get into a rabbit hole on the internet," the superstar shared, adding: "I am dyslexic, and my creative process involves lots of research. If I have a subject or question, I go into a rabbit hole for hours to learn."

Speaking to Byrdie, the mom-of-three continued: "My son is always like, 'Mom, get off your phone, we're supposed to be watching a movie.' My songwriting process is very similar."

Gwen only discovered that she had the learning condition when her sons were diagnosed.

The Voice coach shares three children, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"One thing that I’ve discovered through having kids is that I have dyslexia — everyone has things that happen and mine was that," the Grammy winner previously told Zane Lowe in 2020.

Gwen has three sons

"And I feel like a lot of the problems that I have had or even decisions that I’ve made for myself stem from that, because now the children — obviously, it’s all genetic — they have some of those issues," she explained.

"They have these incredible teachers and schools, and they don’t have to have shame about it."

"They understand that their brain functions in a different way. All of our brains do, you know what I mean?"

She launched her line earlier in 2022

The 52-year-old launched her make-up line GXVE By Gwen Stefani in 2022 and confirmed in June that it would be expanding.

The singer took to Instagram to share a sultry new promo video which showed her wearing an eye-catching red two-piece underneath a black and white fur coat while seductively applying different shades of her lipsticks.

Gwen revealed that she has added new colors and finishes to her lipsticks which are available now at Sephora. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "The day is here!! u can shop new shades & finishes of @gxvebeauty lipsticks now at @sephora #cleanmakeup #gxvebeauty."

