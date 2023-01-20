Christine Lampard glows in stunning selfie alongside Holly Willoughby for reason you won't believe The ITV stars headed out for a special occasion…

Christine Lampard posed up a storm in a new selfie on Thursday alongside This Morning's Holly Willoughby for a very special occasion.

The Loose Women star, 43, was spotted with the Dancing on Ice host, 41, as they enjoyed a fun outing with their group of friends in honour of Spice Girl Emma Bunton, who turns 47 on Saturday.

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare insight into family day out

Loading the player...

Captioning the post, Christine penned: "Happy Birthday gorgeous girl @emmaleebunton [heart emojis]," to which Emma replied: "Love you!" alongside a red love heart emoji.

The group looked like the had a blast!

The group looked so happy to be together and appeared to have enjoyed a meal out in celebration of Baby Spice's big day.

Holly and Emma also shared the photo on their respective accounts, with Holly captioning the photo: "My gorgeous girls… happy early birthday @emmaleebunton @ruby1kid @christinelampard @shishib #nikidemetz."

TRENDING NOW: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara share major life change with fans

Alison Hammond was quick to weigh in on the photo, replying: "I want to be in this gang" and Holly replied: "@alisonhammond55 any time babe…"

Christine, Holly and Emma have been friends for years

The girl gang who gathered for Emma's special milestone appear to have the most special bond in December all headed out for a Christmassy outing together.

Sadly Christine wasn't able to make the festive day but was certainly missed by her pals, as Holly penned: "We missed you @christinelampard," in the caption of a fun reel she made from the occasion, to which Christine replied with a string of red love heart emojis.

The friendship group enjoyed a festive outing

The video saw Holly, Emma and their friends heading on a train ride with glasses full of prosecco and Fenwick bags in hand. The clip showed the group enjoying a slap-up Christmas meal whilst on board, before the group exchanged presents, and took part in a number of fun activities.

MORE CHRISTINE : Christine Lampard defends 'long-distance' marriage with husband Frank

READ: Christine Lampard reveals it would be 'bitter' if husband Frank found love again after her death

Holly looked so glamorous for the trip and sported a stunning peter pan collar jumper in midnight blue shade of navy which was adorned with pearls and diamantes.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.