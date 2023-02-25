Holly Willoughby gets fans talking as she poses in bathtub This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is also known for her Wylde Moon wellness brand

Holly Willoughby is having a relaxing weekend, with the This Morning star posing in a bathtub while reading a book.

The intimate image was shared by her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, and saw Holly chillaxing in the tub with a fabric headband on and next to a table that carried an ornament with a crescent moon-shaped opener. Holly's bath looked enormous as she flicked through the pages of her book, with her bare shoulder on full display.

"Sliding in here with a reminder that Mother's Day is coming up soon, and our gorgeous scented candles make the perfect gift," she told fans.

"They'll burn for hours (our smallest option lasts for around 40 hours) and fill a home with a beautiful fragrance. Truly the gift that keeps on giving!"

Fans went wild in the comments over the advice, with one saying: "Must remember this, I'd like one too, does that bath come with it?" and a second added: "Holly looking nice and relaxed and absolutely stunning beautiful."

There were plenty of comments on the mum-of-three's beauty as well, with many calling her "gorgeous" or "stunning" and others posting strings of heart emojis.

Holly relaxed in style!

Holly is well known for commanding attention on This Morning and Dancing on Ice with her gorgeous ensembles, and in the past week she's had many crackers.

One of our favourites came from Wednesday when she rocked a burgundy roll neck sweater from Whistles and a Phase Eight pleated midi skirt.

As always, fans adored the look. One follower wrote: "Beautiful outfit!" Another quipped: "Love the skirt." And a third wrote: "Love this outfit especially the skirt!"

Holly is getting ready for the spring

Holly is getting reading for the Spring and recently penned: "It's amazing what a weekend of springtime sunshine can do for your soul! We went for a massive walk with Bailey, followed by a big Shepherd’s Pie and hours of Saturday night telly!

"The walk was absolutely glorious. I couldn’t believe the carpet of bright yellow and purple Crocuses everywhere…and Snowdrops…I love Snowdrops!!

"I know these warmer, lighter days come around every year…eventually…but these early joys of spring, never cease to catch me by surprise and thrill me."

