Holly Willoughby's appearance surprises fans in never-before-seen photo with rarely seen sister The This Morning host celebrated a big milestone!

Holly Willoughby turned 42 on Friday, and along with the hundreds of messages from friends and fans was an incredible tribute from her rarely-seen sister Kelly.

Kelly took to social media with the most incredible never-before-seen photo beside her sister, which was first taken around twenty years ago - and they could be twins in the candid shot.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Happy, Happy Birthday Sis! Everyone needs a Holly in their life! She’s the fun at a party, the daft when you’re behaving like children, then serious when you really need it, the support when you can’t see the wood for the trees, and the love….always. Love you @hollywilloughby."

The pair look so alike!

In the photo, the pair are cuddled up on a stripy sofa together and are beaming from ear to ear for the camera. Holly is rocking a classic '90s headband that pulled the front of her hair backward.

Holly replied: "Awww thanks kel… love you," alongside a red love heart emoji. Friends and fans couldn't wait to flock in and flood the comments section with messages for the star.

One follower wrote: "Ahhh I’ve never seen this one before! Gorgeous," to which Kelly replied: "Ha think we might be winding back the clock at least 2 decades in this one."

Holly had a surprise at home

A second added: "You are like twins." A third said: "Gorgeous girls."

Holly's special day was also marked by her adoring children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight, who completely transformed their stunning £3million family home in aid of their mum's special day.

The This Morning star gave her followers a rare peek inside her glamorous West London abode as she shared a photo of herself smiling while holding a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.

In the background, large gold foil balloons that appeared to spell out 'Happy Birthday' could be seen floating by floor-to-ceiling windows that gave a glimpse into Holly's stunning garden that features a huge private pool - so sweet!

