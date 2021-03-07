Gayle King confirms it was NOT her house where Harry and Meghan filmed Oprah interview The TV personality has been best pals with Oprah for decades

Gayle King has denied rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle filmed their Oprah interview at her house.

The TV personality has been best pals with Oprah for decades, and fans thought it may have been her sprawling home where the surprising interview took place.

But on Monday, hours after the interview aired on CBS, Gayle revealed that she does not have a home in California, let alone in the few miles between Oprah and Meghan in Montecito.

"There's something going on about it's at Gayle's California mansion," Gayle said on CBS' This Morning, as she spoke to Oprah about the two-hour sit down.

But Gayle then pointed out that she does not own a house on the west coast, and that even her son called her to say: "I didn't even know you had a California mansion, Mom."

Gayle denied the interview took place at her home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday night, and n the UK on Monday evening.

During the two-hour conversation, the pair opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals, their lives in LA, and expecting their second child.

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie, pictured in 2019

Meghan alleged in the interview that she never made Kate Middleton cry, and that it was in fact Kate who made Meghan cry, later sending flowers and an apology.

The mom of one, who is expecting her second child with Harry, also alleged she suffered racism at the hands of the monarchy, and that at one point she considered death by suicide as her mental health deterioated.

Meghan spoke about her mental health concerns

She said: "It was a very real and frightening constant thought.

"I remember that [Harry] just cradled me, and I went to the institution and I said I needed to go somewhere and get help, and I was told that I couldn't, because it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Meghan and Harry both praised the Queen

Harry also claimed that he was cut off from his money, and that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls at one point.

But they had nothing but warmth and affection for the Queen, whom Meghan said she had called to ask after Prince Phillip, and Harry claimed he spoke to more now than when he lived in the UK.

