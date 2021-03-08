Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cradle Archie and baby bump in new adorable pic Harry and Meghan are expecting a baby girl

A new picture of Prince Harry cradling his wife Meghan Markle, their son Archie and her baby bump has been released to mark International Women's Day.

The Duchess’ pal Misan Harriman, the photographer who took the black and white picture the couple used to announced their pregnancy last month, shared it on his Twitter, just hours after the royal couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in America.

Misan shared this sweet new snap

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day!" Misan captioned the snap, referencing the news that the pair are expecting a baby girl.

"Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H."

In the picture Meghan goes barefoot as she wears an off-the-shoulder floral dress, while Harry keeps it casual in shirt and jeans, and no shoes.

Archie, nearly two, cuddles into his mom as Harry places a kiss on his head.

Prince Harry and Meghan are parents to son Archie

Speaking in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex divulged the exciting news they were expecting a baby girl.

Harry added that it will be "amazing" to have one child of each gender, as well as their two dogs.

Oprah then pressed to find out if they intended on expanding their family further, at which point the Duke and Duchess affirmed that a family of four was perfect.

Their daughter, due in the summer, will be a younger sibling to one-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple's first child who was born on 6 May 2019.

Archie on the beach in Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first confirmed that the pair were pregnant with a statement reading: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the entire family are said to be delighted and to wish them well.

The announcement was accompanied by a gorgeous black and white photograph of the pair showing Meghan with her head in Harry's lap as she cradled her baby bump.

The shot was taken by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman, who said: "With the tree of life behind them, and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn’t need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing together as absolute soulmates."

