Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey The Sussexes opened up about royal life during the two-hour special

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey is airing on CBS in the US on Sunday night.

Meghan is expected to speak to the US host about stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she is handling life under intense public pressure.

The two will then be joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the US and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The couple will also reveal the sex of their second child later in the interview.

Oprah kicked off the interview by asking Meghan about the royal wedding, which the Duchess described as an "out of body experience".

Meghan addresses rumour of a rift with the Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey she did not make the Duchess of Cambridge cry ahead of her wedding, but the "reverse happened" and Kate made her cry.

Meghan addressed rumours of a rift with Kate in the Oprah interview

Meghan said she did not want to be "disparaging to anyone" and claimed Kate apologised with flowers and a note "to take accountability".

It was not a "confrontation" and it would not be "fair" to Kate to go into detail, she said, adding it was "hard to get over" being blamed for something she did not do.

"Were you silent or were you silenced?"

When Oprah asked Meghan if she was "silent or silenced?" Meghan said: "The latter" and she added that "nothing is like what it looks like" in the royal family.

Meghan on her relationship with the Queen

Her Majesty was one of the first members of the royal family that Meghan met when she was dating Harry, however the Duchess revealed that she had known Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie beforehand.

Harry and Meghan on their wedding day in 2018

Meghan revealed that she hadn't realised she would have to curtsey to the Queen in private until Harry informed her in the car on the way to their meeting.

As she had previously explained in the couple's engagement interview in 2017, Meghan explained she had known very little about the royal family and didn't know what the "day-to-day" of being a royal entailed.

Later in the interview, the Duchess said that the Queen has always been "warm and inviting". Meghan revealed that the monarch gifted her a pair of pearl earrings and a necklace on their first joint engagement to Cheshire in 2018.

