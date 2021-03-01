Prince Harry and Meghan seen for first time since trailers for upcoming Oprah tell-all Both Harry and Meghan, 39, failed to raise a smile as they were seen near their Montecito home

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have been pictured for the first time since two new trailers were released for their upcoming tell-all.

Harry, 36, was pictured behind the wheel of the pair’s Range Rover while driving near their Montecito home, north of Los Angeles.

Meghan, 39, was in the passenger seat, wearing sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, pregnant Meghan and Harry were joined by her 64-year-old mother Doria, who was seen in the backseat behind her daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's are due to sit down this week for a programme titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

The interview will be Meghan and Prince Harry's first sit-down interview since their engagement in November 2017, and will cover the royal family, their decision to step down, and life in America.

Meghan will speak to Oprah during the first half of the show

While the first half will feature an interview with Meghan alone, husband Harry will join her for the second part to discuss the notoriously private couple's future.

In preview clips shared by CBS on Monday, Oprah said: "I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits."

The first clip shows Oprah questioning Meghan whether she was "silent or silenced", and later asks the Duchess: "Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point?"

Harry will open up on his mother Princess Diana

The video then cuts to Harry, who remarks: "My biggest fear was history repeating itself."

At the end of the first preview, Oprah, who is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbours in their Montecito neighborhood in California, told the couple: "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

The pair are expecting their second baby

In the second clip, the Prince says he is grateful to have had Meghan's support during his exit from royal life, while also drawing comparisons with his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Meghan will talk about what it was like to marry into the royal family, motherhood and how she has coped with the intense pressure of being such a high profile figure," says HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash.

Oprah's CBS interview will run across two hours

"But I don't think she will want to be critical of royal family members. Harry is still very close to the Queen and will not want to upset her. This will be her giving her version of events and the couple talking about their current and future plans, their work with Archewell and their expanding family."

Emily adds that the documentary, which was filmed at a location in Santa Barbara in mid-February, is about "setting out their stall and presenting their new life to the world. They are in a very different place to where they were when she spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby and I think this will have a more optimistic feel".

