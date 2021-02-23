Gayle King shares glimpse inside incredible art-filled home

We are so in love with Gayle King's home!

The veteran presenter took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she'd been sent some pieces from Beyoncé's new Ivy Park collection, showing off her beautiful house while she was at it.

Uploading ten different photos to social media – in which she showed off a metallic puffer jacket, face mask and leggings among other pieces – Gayle inadvertently revealed that her stylish living room is filled with interesting pieces of artwork, including a beautiful floral print that could be seen framed on the wall behind the famous mum, not to mention a handful of striking sculptures that could be seen dotted around the stylish space.

A sculpture can be seen to the left of Gayle

The 66-year-old told her fans: "No she “did-ent”! Look what came to my house!!! Swipe left for the unveiling I promise dear @beyonce NOT to wear the crop top outfits in public! Fun weekend! First Popeyes fish sandwich now THIS... Bowing down to the queen! Thank YOU BEYONCE! Hope you and your posse are safe & HEALTHY!"

The CBS This Morning host's post comes weeks after she shared the amazing news that her daughter Kirby Bumpus got married at Oprah Winfrey’s home in Santa Barbara, California in December.

A large print was also visible in the background

“FINALLY fav daughter @kirbybump gave me permission to share the news she’s a married lady.. she & Virgil Miller tied the knot in super small service(6 people) @oprah house in December,” Gayle wrote on Instagram earlier in February.

"Strict covid rules I couldn’t even hug her on her wedding day that was haaaaard! Not the wedding we planned in 2020 but my favorite son @willgb3 performed the ceremony... the day was gorgeous and so was kirby! I call that perfection.. swipe left for stunning pixs from @JoePug... thank you joe! Ps anybody have tips on being a good mother-in-law ?? Im all ears and taking notes!," she continued.

