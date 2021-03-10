Alyson Hannigan shares adorable video of her daughter returning home from school The star has two children

After a long bout of home-learning, Alyson Hannigan's children have finally returned to school, but their lack of presence has left the family dog mystified.

In an adorable video, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress showed what happened the moment her daughters returned home.

Both Alyson and her daughter were laughing as their pooch got lots of fusses from Alyson's daughter while making whining noises.

WATCH: Alyson Hannigan's dog has the best reaction to her kids returning from school

"I think she missed you," Alyson giggled. "That's how we all feel."

In the caption, the How I Met Your Mother star wrote: "After almost an entire year of at-home learning, my girls finally got to go back to their campus learning.

"Our dog didn't know what had happened! This was her reaction to them coming home."

Fans were in love with the heart-warming video, with one writing: "So cute" alongside a heart emoji, while another added: "The cutest reaction!!"

The pooch got some major pampering

Another fan left a string of heart emojis as they wrote: "Oh my god. That's absolutely adorable."

A different person commented: "That pup missed them so much," while another reflected: "Aww we go back Monday, my dog'll miss me too…"

Another noted the family resemblance between Alyson's daughter and herself, writing: "Awww, the older your daughter gets the more she looks like you."

Alyson frequently shares pictures of her children on her Instagram page, including a recent throwback snap of them outside the White House in 2016.

Alyson is the doting mother to two daughters

In a picture captioned: "Then and now," Alyson posed outside the White House holding her youngest daughter in her arms, while her older daughter stood alongside her.

In the second snap, Alyson and one of her daughters watched live coverage of the inauguration as vice-president Kamala Harris ascended some steps with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Look how grown up they are!!!" while another added: "Y'all look so beautiful. I hope you are happy and healthy! Love you Aly!"

One fan added: "THIS IS SO ADORABLE. Pls stay safe, I love you."

