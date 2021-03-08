Goldie Hawn and lookalike granddaughter Rio melt hearts with adorable picture The First Wives Club star is mum to Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn was one of the many A-listers who paid tribute to the females in her life on International Women's Day.

The First Wives Club actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of photos with some of the most important girls in her life, including her two granddaughters Rani and Rio.

In one picture, the Hollywood star was captured looking adoringly at her lookalike grandchild Rio, seven, on the red carpet at an event prior to the pandemic.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

Rio is the youngest child and only daughter of Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett, who are also parents to sons Wilder and Bohdi.

The seven-year-old is Goldie's first granddaughter, and was joined by another female cousin, Rani Rose, two, in 2018. Rani, is the youngest child and only daughter of Kate Hudson, who she shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The Music star is also mum to older sons Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, who she shares with ex Matt Bellamy.

Goldie Hawn shared a adorable photo with her lookalike granddaughter Rio

Kate and Rani also featured in Goldie's adoring tribute post, with the actress choosing to share a picture of them from a magazine shoot when Rani was a baby.

In the caption, Goldie wrote: "I salute all women everywhere today. We take care of our loved ones and move mountains.

"Girls stay close together and support one another - that kind of love can't be matched."

The Hollywood star paid a heartfelt tribute to all the important females in her life

Goldie is incredibly close to all her grandchildren and was present at all of their births. Oliver's only daughter was even named Rio Laura in tribute to the star's mother, Laura.

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Goldie is a doting mother and grandmother

What's more, Goldie and Kurt Russell are thought to have welcomed their seventh grandchild as son Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hager were expecting their first child, who was due on Christmas Day, although the baby's arrival hasn't been officially announced.

Talking to USA Today last year about the baby's festive due date, Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

