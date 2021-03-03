Kim Kardashian's new photo of son Saint leaves fans doing a double-take The star is going through a divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared the most adorable photos of her son, Saint, on Instagram on Tuesday, but her cute snapshots caused a fan divide.

The SKIMS founder delighted her followers with a selection of sweet pictures of her five-year-old and many remarked on the same thing - just how much he looks like his dad, Kanye West.

But while there were a plethora of stunned comments about the remarkable similarity between them, others insisted Kim was all they could see.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares trailer of last ever season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

"He's Ye's twin," wrote one, referring to the star's estranged husband. "OMG he looks just like him in the last picture," said another, while a third insisted: "He looks JUST like his dad."

Saint was branded "mini ye," and "baby ye," before others argued: "No way! He's Kim," and, "I see his mamma".

The reality TV star posted the photos as she continues to navigate her split from the father of her four children.

Fans couldn't believe the resemblance between Saint and his dad Kanye West

She recently teased the "next chapter" as she posed in risqué Dolce and Gabbana underwear. Kim used their hashtag #DGNextChapter.

Although the star's use of the "next chapter"was a reference to the new fashion line, fans could be mistaken for thinking it referred to Kim's personal life instead.

Kim has filed for divorce from her husband

Last month, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years.

This will be Kim's third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then wed Kris Humphries in August 2011, but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This will be Kanye's first divorce.

