Nicole Kidman's son, Connor Cruise, usually keeps himself out of the spotlight but on Tuesday he well and truly stepped into it with a show-stopping video from inside his gym.

The son of Nicole and her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, impressed fans with a sneak peek of his workout which showed him lifting a hefty amount of weight.

In the video, Connor, 26, had his personal trainer spotting him as he squatted with a huge bar and weights on his shoulders.

WATCH: Connor Cruise shares rare look into his life with impressive workout video

He captioned it: "Still got a long ways to go but we are on the road." Connor then added: "Getting me up to 315 on the squat."

The footage gives a rare glimpse into his life in Florida where he is a keen fisherman.

He recently divided fans with a fishing photo in which he was posing with an enormous swordfish he had caught.

Connor has become a fisherman

Some fans weren’t happy to see him hunting the wildlife, but Connor was defiant in his response. "Waiting for the people to freak out cause you killed another fish! That's a good one there though!" one follower wrote, to which Connor replied: "I'm pouring gasoline on the fire."

He also appears to have been enjoying the weather of the sunshine state and has posted a series of photos of him grilling meat on the bbq.

Nicole and Tom adopted children Connor and Bella when they were married

Nicole shares Connor and his sister Bella Cruise with Tom. They adopted both children when they were still married.

While Connor is now keeping a low profile, he briefly followed in his parents' footsteps and starred in two films — 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

