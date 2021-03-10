Piers Morgan's family break their silence following GMB exit The TV presenter is a father of four children

Piers Morgan's family have rallied around him following his shock exit from Good Morning Britain.

The TV presenter – who is a father of four – stepped down from the ITV show on Tuesday with immediate effect, following complaints over comments he made about Meghan Markle.

At the time, ITV issued a statement that simply read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Spencer Morgan, 27, who is Piers's eldest child, was among those to comment on the news, writing on Twitter: "Team Piers. Always, forever," along with a strong arm emoji.

He later added: "The comeback will be greater than the setback," as he linked to a photo showing father and son together.

Bertie Morgan – Piers's youngest son – also reacted to the news on his Twitter account.

Piers is a proud father to three boys

He reshared a post that Piers had uploaded on Tuesday that read: "Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He'd have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut." Bertie, 20, added a love and punching hand emoji.

Piers, 55, shares his three sons – Spencer, Stanley, 23, and Bertie – with his ex-wife, Marion Shalloe; the former couple were married from 1991 until their divorce in 2008.

In June 2010, he married journalist Celia Walden, and together the couple are parents to nine-year-old daughter, Elise.

The TV star with his daughter, Elise

Piers's departure from GMB comes after it was revealed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday’s show.

Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan's claims about her mental health during the bombshell interview.

