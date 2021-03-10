Goldie Hawn poses in the snow with daughter Kate Hudson in celebratory photo The First Wives Club star is a doting mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are two peas in a pod! The mother-daughter duo were pictured in a celebratory post to mark International Women's Day on Monday, and they looked just like twins.

Oliver Hudson had shared a series of pictures of the most important females in his life, including his mum and sister, and chose a sweet photo of the pair wrapped up warm in matching fur hats as they posed in the snow.

The doting family man also shared a gorgeous photo of his wife Erinn Bartlett and their eight-year-old daughter Rio.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

In the caption, Oliver wrote: "Not sure what I'd do or who I'd be without these incredible beings in my life…

"Like for real, I'm not sure. These three women and one little angel have shaped the way I think and continue to push me to be the best version of myself, even when I'm resistant.

"They're constantly giving me pep talks and supplements, skin care routines and books on the liver, dry brushes and psychics, bone broth and money… "I'm so grateful for these 4. HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!!"

Oliver Hudson shared a gorgeous photo of Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn in the snow

Goldie was one of the first to react to the post, telling her son: "I love you so much." Kate then joked: "Oh my bro I love you so… are you taking your methyl-guard?"

Fans also commented, with one writing: "They all take good care of you," while another wrote: "I love this!" A third added: "What beautiful pictures."

Goldie shares Kate and Oliver with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and her and Kurt Russell are also parents to son Wyatt Russell.

The entire family gathered together at the end of February for the virtual Golden Globes, which saw Kate nominated as Best Actress for her role in Music.

Kate and her famous family at their Golden Globes viewing party

The Hollywood star hosted a viewing party in her living room at home in LA, which was attended by her mum, Kurt, siblings, children, nieces and boyfriend.

While Kate didn't win the award, they still had the best time, and Goldie shared a candid snapshot taken from the evening, showing Oliver helping her up from the sofa. "No matter what, we have fun," she wrote beside it.

